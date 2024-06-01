“Trust me, Carl, this invention is revolutionary! It’s the best thing since sliced bread!”

Frank pointed to a strange-looking contraption on the stove.

“What the heck is that?” Carl eyed the gadget skeptically.

“It’s a self-stirring pot! No more standing around stirring your soup or chili for hours on end. Let it work for you,” Frank suggested.

Carl shook his head.

“I don’t know, Frank. Seems like a lazy man’s dream. What happened to good old-fashioned elbow grease?”

Frank rolled his eyes.

“Elbow grease? Please. We’re living in the 21st century, Carl. It’s all about convenience and efficiency now.”

Suddenly, the pot began to vibrate and shake violently, splattering chicken soup and causing both men to jump back in alarm.

“What the hell?!” Carl’s mouth hung open.

“I don’t know. It’s never done this before!” Frank started pushing buttons as he tried to turn off the machine.

Just as they thought the pot was about to explode, it stopped shaking and a loud clanging …