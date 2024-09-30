Hello friends!

I’m not very good at self-promotion. I’ve always been the quiet one of the group, observing, listening. After arguing with myself about whether I should use this space to promote my book, I decided to include buttons (links) to buying options in my October posts. I also decided this monthly writing update will focus on promoting the book.

I’m thrilled to announce that my book is available in a digital format and paperback on various platforms! I hope you get the book in one of these formats, read the poems, and leave a review. Amazon, in particular, uses reviews as part of their algorithm. More Amazon reviews help promote my work.

The book has six sections: Love & War, Nature & Cosmos, Time & Memories, Seasons & Liminal Spaces, Observations & Views, and Wounds & Contemplations.

I invite you to engage with the themes of love, nature, time, and the complexities of existence. I hope this book inspires, challenges, and transforms you.

