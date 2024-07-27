Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

In a high school filled with vibrant souls, There was a girl who stood apart, alone, Her intellect was sharp, her mind was whole, But awkwardness and shyness were her own. She wandered through the hallways, in control, Yet, always feeling like an outsider, drone. Her classmates laughed and chatted, carefree, While she observed—a silent mystery. Her knowledge bloomed like flowers in the spring, Her thoughts danced freely, like a gentle breeze, But when it came to socializing, a sting Of anxiety would grip her heart and squeeze. She longed to join their conversations, cling To the connections formed with such degrees. But her words stumbled, her voice would falter, And her presence seemed to cause a slight alter. The schoolgirl's days were spent in solitude, Lost in books, her refuge from the crowd, She delved into the worlds that authors brewed, Escaping into tales both wild and proud. Her mind, a vast expanse, forever strewed With knowledge soug…