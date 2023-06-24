Bob Marley in New Zealand | Photo by Bill Fairs on Unsplash

May 11 was the anniversary of Bob Marley’s death. His is a name that is synonymous with reggae music. Bob Marley was a reggae king, music legend, and voice of the oppressed.

Born in Jamaica, a land of sun, sand, and struggle, he emerged as a rebel with a cause. His music spoke of freedom, love, and justice, reaching across borders and cultures and stirring the hearts of millions. Considered one of the most influential musicians of all time, Marley was born in 1945 and died in 1981.

He was born in the small village of Nine Mile in Saint Ann Parish. He grew up in Trenchtown, a poor neighborhood of Kingston, where he learned to navigate the harsh realities of life. His father, Norval Marley, was a white Jamaican of English descent, who left his mother, Cedella Booker, when Bob was just a young boy. Marley’s mother and his maternal grandfather, who were both involved in the Rastafarian movement, raised him.