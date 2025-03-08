Riparian Resplendence
Contemplating rivers: a place where we find the heart of nature’s song, inviting us to listen, feel, and reflect on our own journeys
This poem was first published in Written Tales Chapbook, Volume #10–Nature’s Embrace and inspired by a prompt-based writing challenge from Written Tales that challenged writers to create a 10-word piece, all starting with the same letter.
I wrote: Rivers run rapidly, rustling reeds, rippling reflections, radiating riparian resplendence.
in the realm where the skies and waters unite rivers run rapidly their essence unfurled the currents cascade with fervent might through the grand motifs of this riparian world and as the rivers run their watery tales weave stories on sandy silty looms that sometimes grieve with each rush a symphony of whispers arise reeds whispering secrets held within their hollows as they sway in rhythm nature’s lullabies tales of distant lands and forgotten sorrows and as the rivers run their rustling chorus blends harmonizing with the wind creating melodies that transcend through the gentle caress of their watery touch the world above mirrored below an ethereal sight reflections come alive shimmering as such where sunlight dances with shadows a mesmerizing delight and as the rivers run their reflections entwine carrying dreams and hopes transcending the confines of time behold the resplendence of this riparian domain a sanctuary where life’s tapestry unfurls where nature’s forces converge a spectacle to attain where vibrant hues and shades become a beautiful whirl and as the rivers run their radiance gleams illuminating the depths with iridescent beams oh let us wander along these riverside shores let us immerse ourselves in this symphony untold where the soul finds solace where contemplation soars where the rapid currents guide us where mysteries unfold and as the rivers run we find our sanctuary plumb our depths achieve enlightenment and clarity
Author’s Note
