Glimmers of confusion, longing danced,
as if she were constantly reaching out
for something just beyond her grasp.
Each morning, a world both
strange and familiar with whispers
slipping away, their essence dissolving.
In quiet moments of the day,
she often retreated into the
recesses of her mind.
There, she found solace in familiar
melodies of favorite songs,
even if she couldn't recall lyrics.
She would gaze out the window,
captivated by the ever-changing
colors of the sky.
Her mind suspended in a moment of fleeting beauty.
Finding joy in simple pleasures:
a loved one's touch, a gentle breeze,
bridging her present and past.
Amidst the labyrinth of her mind
her spirit shines, her essence intact,
even in the depths of forgetfulness.