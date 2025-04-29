This is the penultimate poem of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 29.

Just as poetry is made by poets, music is made by musicians. There is always a living being behind the words, the rhythm, and at the heart of every song. Just as music and poetry can fascinate in their own right, so do the personalities behind every form of art. In her poem, “Canary,” Rita Dove riffs on Billie Holiday, and how her life has been spun into myth. Likewise, in “Ode for Donny Hathaway,” Wanda Coleman muses on another tragic figure, in the form of the eponymous soul singer and keyboardist. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem that takes its inspiration from the life of a musician, poet, or other artist. And while our example poems are squarely elegiac, don’t feel limited to minor-key feelings in your own work.

I took my inspiration from the life of reggae legend Bob Marley. I also included a music video by Bob Marley performing War/No More Trouble (Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London, 4th June 1977).

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He found his voice, in sunlight’s embrace, Strumming chords that danced on air; Melodies rising like smoke from fires, Soulful notes tracing dreams of freedom. From Kingston’s streets, a message soared, Unity thrumming in every heartbeat; Riddims flowed like rivers through hearts, Drawing together those lost in shadows. Through trials, his spirit would not wane, Challenging systems built on division; Love’s power wrapped around each lyric, A call to rise, to stand, to fight for peace. In every song, a legacy blooms, In reggae’s rhythm, hope finds its home; A reminder that music heals, unites, Carrying dreams across oceans wide.

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.