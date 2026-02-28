The longer I live, the more deeply I learn that love—whether we call it friendship or family or romance—is the work of mirroring and magnifying each other's light.—James Baldwin

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I find that love, in all its forms (my friends' laughter, my family’s love, romantic sparks) is a dance of reflections. We hold each other up, mirrors, polished bright, each moment shared, a chance to shine a little clearer, to lift shadows that linger in our hearts’ corners. In companionship’s soft glow, we reveal a beauty within, each smile, a gentle prod, each touch, a reminder that we are seen, that our light matters, and grows brighter together. So we gather, hands outstretched, magnifying joy, transforming the mundane into moments of magic, finding strength in vulnerability, and courage in connection. In acceptance, we discover an important truth: love is not just a feeling, but the art of reflecting, amplifying the light that resides in each of us.

Author’s Note

This poem was inspired by the quote from James Baldwin that touched me deeply. Baldwin speaks about how love is an ongoing effort where people reflect and strengthen each other’s light. I wanted to show that love—whether with friends, family, or partners—is something we create together through small acts of care and understanding.

Love isn’t always loud or obvious. It’s often in the everyday moments where we support and see one another. “Reflections” is a reminder that love takes work, but that work is also a gift. When we hold each other up, we find strength not just in ourselves, but in the connection we create. It’s a simple truth that can change how we understand our relationships and how we live with each other.

