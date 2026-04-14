Before GPS, a gas station man drew the turn after the school on a paper bag. Forty years he’d lived here. Now the phone knows. Knew before I asked. Blue dot moving through blue lines on a street that has no color in real life, only asphalt, cut grass coming through the window.

I turn. The voice carries no memory of the dead end, or October, a county road, sun going down, crying into a map that had no update. It won’t forgive a missed turn either. Just:

As though the world is always correctable, the route rebuilt from here.