Happy New Year!

This post briefly discusses a Mary Oliver quote and offers a poetic counterpoint.

POINT: OUR REALITY

We will be known as a culture that feared death and adored power, that tried to vanquish insecurity for the few and cared little for the penury of the many. We will be known as a culture that taught and rewarded the amassing of things, that spoke little if at all about the quality of life for people (other people), for dogs, for rivers. All the world, in our eyes, they will say, was a commodity. And they will say that this structure was held together politically, which it was, and they will say also that our politics was no more than an apparatus to accommodate the feelings of the heart, and that the heart, in those days, was small, and hard, and full of meanness. —Mary Oliver

Mary Oliver offers a deep criticism of modern society, emphasizing the vast differences between what we value and prioritize in our actions.

She explores themes of mortality, materialism, and the social contract, pushing readers to confront challenging realities about their culture.

The initial lines suggest a deep-rooted fear of mortality and an obsession with control. This fear, which favors a privileged minority over the well-being of most people, worsens the rich-poor divide.

She calls for a holistic worldview that ranks empathy and responsible stewardship over greed by emphasizing the interconnectedness of people, animals, and the environment.

Her closing remarks turn political. She implies power structures soothe emotions instead of upholding fairness or equality.

Oliver reveals a disheartening view of human nature within this societal framework by describing the heart as “small, and hard, and full of meanness.”

Ultimately, Oliver’s words serve as a call for reflection and action. They push us to rethink what living a meaningful life truly entails.

They call for a move away from a culture that treats existence as a commodity and toward one that values relationships, empathy, and deep respect for all living things.

Oliver advocates for a world valuing compassion and fairness, where “real” success lies in strong connections and a healthy environment.

This is the world of our dreams, our fantasy—challenging to achieve yet worth pursuing.

COUNTERPOINT: OUR FANTASY

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let us be known for our courage in the face— A culture that embraced the fragility of life; Understanding that power is but a tool, To uplift the many, not just the few, Where insecurities became threads of connection, Woven into the fabric of our shared humanity. In our quest for meaning, we found joy in giving, Rewarding kindness over the grasping of things, Celebrating the richness of lives intertwined, The laughter of children, wagging of tails, Gentle flow of rivers, alive and thriving. We learned that every being holds a story, A treasure beyond measure, waiting to be shared, And we spoke of life in hues of compassion, Of beauty found in the simplest of moments, The warmth of a smile, a hand reaching out, Dancing leaves in a soft summer breeze. They will say we viewed this world as a garden, Each tree, each creature, a partner in growth; Our politics a tapestry, firm yet tender, Crafted to cradle our hopes and our dreams; Hearts expanding, embracing others’ light, Soft and open, filled with love and respect, For all lives, all voices, a chorus of grace. In the end, history will celebrate our journey— A culture that thrived on empathy and joy, Fearing not the dark but nurturing the light, With every choice a step toward a brighter dawn.

Author’s Note

Upcoming…

Poetry and prose about journeys: Travelers, 11 January 2025

New Book: Immigrant Dreams

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend