Where clouds gather in solemn congregation, A burst of colors emerges, In the canvas of the sky, Rainbows woven into the fabric of heaven. Red, bold and fierce, A declaration of passion and bravery, Beckoning us to stand strong Against shadows that threaten to consume. Orange, a warm embrace, Like a comforting touch in the cold, Reminding us of the solace Found in the arms of those who care. Yellow, bright and cheerful, Laughter dancing in the sunlight, A reminder to find joy Even in despair’s depths. Green, the color of growth, Of new beginnings and fresh starts, Encouraging us to embrace change And flourish in adversity’s face. Blue, serene and tranquil, A calm oasis in the storm, Inviting us to find peace Amidst chaos that surrounds. Indigo, a whisper of wisdom, An intuition that guides us, Urging us to trust our inner voice And seek clarity in the unknown. Violet, ethereal and divine, A spark of creativity and inspiration, Encouraging us to see the world Through the lens of…