Where clouds gather in solemn congregation,
A burst of colors emerges,
In the canvas of the sky,
Rainbows woven into the fabric of heaven.
Red, bold and fierce,
A declaration of passion and bravery,
Beckoning us to stand strong
Against shadows that threaten to consume.
Orange, a warm embrace,
Like a comforting touch in the cold,
Reminding us of the solace
Found in the arms of those who care.
Yellow, bright and cheerful,
Laughter dancing in the sunlight,
A reminder to find joy
Even in despair’s depths.
Green, the color of growth,
Of new beginnings and fresh starts,
Encouraging us to embrace change
And flourish in adversity’s face.
Blue, serene and tranquil,
A calm oasis in the storm,
Inviting us to find peace
Amidst chaos that surrounds.
Indigo, a whisper of wisdom,
An intuition that guides us,
Urging us to trust our inner voice
And seek clarity in the unknown.
Violet, ethereal and divine,
A spark of creativity and inspiration,
Encouraging us to see the world
Through the lens of…