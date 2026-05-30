Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Mark Kolke's avatar
Mark Kolke
11h

I loved this piece. I tried the audio version, to hear you reading it - which was great but I couldn't get the sound loud enough (it's probably an issue with my computer) /// and as I read this poem, over and over, I had two reactions. The first, that it resonates for me - on those nights when sleep eludes me, and the second - how much I enjoy the diversity and range of your writing, because it's remarkable to find a writer we like who offers the range and diversity in their writing. Keep up the great work. Cheers, Mark

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1 reply by Caro Henry
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485803
9hEdited

I loved Rain. As I listened, I felt like I was there, feeling every word and emotion. Your voice made it even more beautiful and touching. Thank you for sharing such a special piece. 💜 Mahshid

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