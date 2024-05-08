1.
As I sit here on this rock,
The sea sparkles with a sapphire
Brilliance that is echoed in the cloudless sky;
Breezes whisper softly, urging
Me, compelling me to begin my quest.
Hypnotic trance interrupted by my
Putting this pen to paper, writing
These words, as the gentle waves again
Start their pleading, lapping against my
Rock-seat, begging me to join them.
2.
Then thoughts turn to the mighty
Poseidon in his watery world, laughing at my
Reluctance, appealing to Hermes, he who
Sends this breeze to blow the smell
Of the sea to fill my nostrils with
The giddy, head-spinning scents that
Go with travel and adventure.
Is this what Leif Erikson or
Directionally-challenged Columbus felt?
This urgent plea of the sea to join it on its journey
From shore to shore; to explore, to grasp,
To know; a slave genuflecting at the seat
Of knowledge?
Columbus reportedly said that he
Always followed the sea; until fame and
Fortune with a stronger voice overpo…