1. As I sit here on this rock, The sea sparkles with a sapphire Brilliance that is echoed in the cloudless sky; Breezes whisper softly, urging Me, compelling me to begin my quest. Hypnotic trance interrupted by my Putting this pen to paper, writing These words, as the gentle waves again Start their pleading, lapping against my Rock-seat, begging me to join them. 2. Then thoughts turn to the mighty Poseidon in his watery world, laughing at my Reluctance, appealing to Hermes, he who Sends this breeze to blow the smell Of the sea to fill my nostrils with The giddy, head-spinning scents that Go with travel and adventure. Is this what Leif Erikson or Directionally-challenged Columbus felt? This urgent plea of the sea to join it on its journey From shore to shore; to explore, to grasp, To know; a slave genuflecting at the seat Of knowledge? Columbus reportedly said that he Always followed the sea; until fame and Fortune with a stronger voice overpo…