Shadows brush her skin A phantom's touch soft and sweet Yet chilling her soul Midnight secrets shared Fingers trace the empty air Loneliness lingers Silent pleas at night Echoes of a love long lost Winds whisper his name She wanders the halls Chasing visions craving warmth Fingers grasp at mist Crimson moon above Illuminates her sorrow A ghostly embrace Each heartbeat a scream Bound to a world he can't leave Her heart a dark tomb They dance in shadows A waltz of longing and loss Two souls out of time In dreams he returns But dawn breaks their haunted bond Reality bites