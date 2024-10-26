Shadows brush her skin
A phantom's touch soft and sweet
Yet chilling her soul
Midnight secrets shared
Fingers trace the empty air
Loneliness lingers
Silent pleas at night
Echoes of a love long lost
Winds whisper his name
She wanders the halls
Chasing visions craving warmth
Fingers grasp at mist
Crimson moon above
Illuminates her sorrow
A ghostly embrace
Each heartbeat a scream
Bound to a world he can't leave
Her heart a dark tomb
They dance in shadows
A waltz of longing and loss
Two souls out of time
In dreams he returns
But dawn breaks their haunted bond
Reality bites