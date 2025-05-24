These poems were inspired by the article on The Art of Solitude by Stephen Batchelor in that labor of love by Maria Popova known as The Marginalian.

Reclaimed Time

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In a world that rushes, she carves moments, soft breaths between tasks, an oasis of stillness in a desert of noise. Once, her reflection felt distant, a stranger with familiar eyes; now, she pauses, a gentle hand on her heart, inviting warmth to rise. “Hello,” she murmurs, to that woman looking back; an echo of days lost in haste, where every second was a race against shadows of doubt. A smile forms, not for anyone but herself, a quiet revolution in solitude, as if her spirit unfurls, each petal revealing colors that had long been hidden, buried beneath layers of obligation. With every inhalation, she gathers fragments of joy, a soft lullaby sung to her essence, reminding her of laughter, of dreams that once danced like sunlight on water. Time slips, not stolen, but embraced in those precious minutes, where self-forgetfulness fades, leaving space for rediscovery, for knowing that energy flows not from ceaseless motion, but from moments of gentle arrival. And so, she makes time, a ritual of self-reunion; each greeting a promise, to honor her heart, to celebrate this life in vibrant, unhurried strokes.

Peace Invocation

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She stands, in a grove where light dances softly, rooted among ancient giants; each trunk a sentinel, watching her breathe; heart steady, a quiet drum against rustling leaves and gentle breezes. Birdsong breaks morning's embrace; a chorus of wings rising, filling empty spaces with warmth, while silence wraps around her like a tender shawl, each pulse echoing; a dialogue with stillness as time bends and sways, inviting peace in this sacred pause among trees.

Author's Note

I’m saddened to share the news of my mother-in-law’s passing. We will deeply miss her and cherish her memory.

Her garden reflected her vibrant life, where she nurtured blooms and coaxed beauty from the earth. She found joy in birdwatching, capturing moments that many overlooked, her laughter echoing in the gentle breeze.

Her garden stands as a tribute to her spirit, with each petal and leaf reminding us of her nurturing nature. As we remember her, we find comfort in the beauty she loved, knowing her spirit lives on in every flower, every song, and every gentle breeze, guiding us forward.

