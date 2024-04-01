This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 1.
Today, we’d like to challenge you to write – without consulting the book – a poem that recounts the plot, or some portion of the plot, of a novel that you remember having liked but that you haven’t read in a long time.
A diminutive figure, His voice, a delicate whisper, A soft breeze that stirs the leaves. With a wisdom beyond his years, he Carries the weight of destiny's hand Upon his small shoulders. He sees himself as a vessel, A divine instrument guided by A force greater than himself. Owen's life unfolds, A mosaic of shattered glass pieced Together with delicate precision. His friendship with John, Woven with threads of loyalty And unbreakable bonds. A tragic accident During a baseball game As fate hits a foul ball. A fleeting comet, blazing a trail The crack of the bat reverberating As the ball finds its target. Striki…