Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Hudson's avatar
Sharon Hudson
Jul 28

Sometimes we forget that we are in control of our own ship on these choppy waters…this is a great reminder that we set the sails. Thanks for this inspiring poem!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture