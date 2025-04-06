This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 6.

The folks writing the prompts again gave us three columns, numbered one through ten, and instructed:

[…]To get started, pick a number between 1 and 10. Got your number? Okay! Now scroll down until you come to a chart. Find the row with your number. Then, write a poem describing the taste of the item in Column A, using the words that appear in that row in Column B and C. For bonus points, give your poem the title of the word that appears in Column A for your row, but don’t use that word in the poem itself.

I chose #5 (the 5th row) with the word, oranges in Column A, gurgle in Column B, and irreverent in Column C.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Juicy orbs of sunlight, bursting with life, their skin, a rough embrace, yielding to the eager hand; gurgle of juices spilling forth, a cascade of sweetness, irreverent in its audacity, each segment a vibrant surprise; the tang dances on the tongue, a bright spark igniting the senses; tartness mingles with honeyed warmth, a fleeting moment of joy; the world around fades, as citrus laughter fills the air, a taste of summer's delight, captured in a single, juicy bite.

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend