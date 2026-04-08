In your poem for today, use a simple phrase repeatedly, and then make statements that invert or contradict that phrase.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I was not the storm I was the field it crossed flattened corn a bent fence post a dead (drowned?) vole the dog that wouldn’t come inside I was not the storm I was what it left mud thick as argument the oak split to its heartwood a door hanging on one hinge I was not the storm I was the sky after that particular blue with no mercy in it I was not the storm just the year it changed everything a window left open water on every floor​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Prompt Inspiration

Via NaPoWriMo

In his poem, “Poet, No Thanks,” Jean D’Amérique repeats the phrase “I wasn’t a poet” multiple times, while describing other things that he instead claims to have been.

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