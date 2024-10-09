He lurked in the shadows of the evening, his heart pounding in his chest.

A cool breeze whispered through the narrow alley, as if urging him to reconsider his choices.

The call of his addiction drowned out any rational thoughts that tried to penetrate his mind.

He was a thief, a desperate soul whose existence revolved around opioids.

Tonight, he had targeted a house, one he had been observing for days. The owners, an ordinary couple, were about to leave for an evening out. It was the perfect opportunity to strike.

With trembling hands, he pulled his ski mask over his face and adjusted the gloves on his hands, ready to break into their world and gather the merchandise he needed to sell for his next high.

As the minutes ticked by, his anxiety grew. Every passing second felt like an eternity. He stood outside their house, hidden in the shadows, waiting for them to leave. Finally, the front door swung open, and the couple stepped out, laughing and oblivious to the dan…