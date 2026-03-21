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Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holding on, suspended in air Looking out and seeing the Dark woods gently beckoning To all my senses. The heightened Pleasure of flying from tree to tree Our wings touching lightly The cool, green woods radiating Our joy, the utter joy of being Alive at this moment Whispering to the animals, singing To the dark night sky And the primal beast is held captive Once again in passionate fury, Driven on by the natural urge To fly higher and higher still.

Author’s Note

I hoped to evoke the description of weightlessness in this poem, that bubble-like feeling when you do something really liberating or are close to nature, which then opens up an entirely new level of perception for your senses. It’s a tribute to the surge of vitality we experience when we fully embrace life, when every inhalation and every gesture feels like a little miracle.

My hope is this sparks for you, as it did for me, the same joy that inspires us to live our lives—the urge to reach higher; to hold on tight when we feel fully alive.

*Photo by Thomas Griesbeck on Unsplash

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A poem inspiring us to begin again: Sunrise, 28 March 2026

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