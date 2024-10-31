Hello friends!

What a month it's been! This past month, I’ve visited my ailing sister, had COVID-19, celebrated a birthday, traveled to my high school reunion, and reconnected with three friends with whom I used to work for a spa vacation.

Also, to my surprise, I’ve started writing a children’s book. Trick or treat!

CHILDREN’S BOOK

This is a children’s story about a timid girl who struggles with her fears from a young age, often feeling overwhelmed by the world around her.

Her fearless nature does not emerge until she encounters a supportive group of girls her age.

Through friendship, love, and encouragement, Faith learns to navigate her fears and discovers the strength that lies within her.

A group of women with whom I went to high school and met again at our high school reunion inspired this story. It is my story, as well as theirs. Their shared memories and rekindled friendships were powerful reminders of the support and love needed to overcome life’s challenges.

I’d like to target this tale for children aged 6 to 9. I hope the story’s relatable themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the power of support resonate with young readers, making it an excellent choice for family reading or classroom discussions.

I aim to inspire children to face their fears and embrace their unique qualities—their fearless nature, just as Faith did.

SHORT STORY COLLECTION

I’m still working on a short story collection that will take readers through my fantasy world.

Fierce female warriors populate my world, defying the odds. Wise elves share their ageless knowledge, while playful fairies spread joy in every corner. Majestic dragons also soar through the skies, guarding ancient secrets.

Each tale will show a different aspect of my world, showcasing the beauty and complexity of its inhabitants. The bravery of the warriors, the wisdom of the elves, the whimsy of the fairies, and the majesty of the dragons will intertwine, revealing unexpected links between their fates.

In my world, time is not a linear progression. It is a fluid concept that allows the past to echo in the present and the future to shimmer with possibilities.

I aim to show how one character’s choices may ripple through others’ lives, creating a rich, intricate, and cohesive (I hope) narrative.

I’m as excited about this collection as I am about the children’s book.

Author’s Note

