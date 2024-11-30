Hello!

First, I want to express my gratitude to you, my readers, in a brief word (or two).

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the stillness of my cluttered mind, where shadows linger and thoughts collide, I carve my words into the fabric of time, each phrase a vessel for shared moments, a quiet conversation with distant hearts, reaching out across the expanse of silence. How deeply I treasure the eyes that pause, who find refuge in my humble pages, exploring the landscapes of my mind, where emotions flow like rivers unbound. You, who catch my whispers in the dark, your presence lingers like the scent of rain. With every reading, you breathe life anew, each sigh, a testament to connection, a reminder that my voice does not fade, but echoes softly in the chambers of hope. For every smile ignited by my words, I bow in gratitude, feeling your light. In your laughter, I glimpse the joy of sharing, in your tears, the depth of our journey. Together, we traverse the realms of thought, you and I, a communion of souls, where every word is a stepping stone, leading us through valleys of understanding. So here I stand, humbled and aware, a chronicler of life’s fleeting moments, grateful for the souls I’ve touched, however small, as we navigate the beauty of existence.

This month was jam-packed for me!

It’s not common knowledge, but my mother-in-law lives with us. She’s had frequent hospital and doctor visits this month. She expressed a desire to stay home as much as possible, and we’re respecting that by providing care here.

I did not see my sister this month but I will in December. She has an exceptional caregiver who’s a lifesaver. I will see my sister and give her caregiver a few days off.

I barely had any time to write or engage with Substack. I found it difficult to carve out time for myself.

This is my last monthly writing update for the year, and I’m taking a break from them in 2025. I’ll continue to publish a poem or short story weekly, and I’ll keep up with my One Hundred-Word Wonders writing prompt every third Wednesday of the month.

About writing prompts, explore these exceptional and clever writers, their prompts, and the reactions they have generated.

Miguel S. (aka The Fiction Dealer) has a new book, Microdosing Fiction. Please support his excellent microfiction by getting a copy.

Also, please check out TopinFiction.com for a weekly link round-up of new short stories, microfiction, serials, and poetry.

In this update, I include brief excerpts of each work in progress. I’m unsure if I will include these excerpts in the final draft.

SHORT STORY COLLECTION

I’m still working on my fantasy short story collection.

Here are two brief paragraphs from one of the short stories.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting long shadows across the ancient trees of the Alderamin Woods, Lyra found herself on the outskirts of the forest. A mysterious figure summoned her, an elf whose dark aura sent shivers down her spine. The elf, with eyes as cold as ice and a voice like honey laced with poison, spoke of power beyond imagining and whispered promises of conquest and glory.

NEW POETRY BOOK

A slimmer volume than my first book, this one (like my previous book) features a variety of poetic forms, including narrative poems. These are new, never-published poems not included in my book, The Edges. They capture the essence of people forced to leave their homes, whether escaping religious or political persecution, poverty, or the effects of climate change. Look for a quick turnaround on this one, ideally early in 2025.

Here’s an excerpt of a narrative poem included in the new book.

No Long Goodbyes Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published […] Fifteen years old, and yet the mantle of adulthood draped upon him, a cloak he never asked to wear. His stomach churned; a tumult of confusion, fear, friends left behind, laughter echoing in empty spaces, winnowed memories. […]

Author’s Note

Upcoming…

A poem about loss and longing: Nothing Compares, 7 December 2024

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend