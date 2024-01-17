Greetings, my friends!

I am currently editing my first draft and expect to be doing so for a while. What does editing my first draft mean? It includes several tasks, a few of which I'll cover today.

My initial task was to analyze the structure and plot of my novel. Is there a logical flow to the story? Are there any contradictions? I think I've resolved any issues I noticed while reviewing this draft, but I must exercise caution when adding scenarios to this or other drafts.

I'm evaluating the progress of both my main and supporting characters' development. Are there individual backstories, motivations, and distinct personalities for each? Are their voices distinct from one another? Throughout the story, do their actions and dialogue stay consistent?

While some characters and names spontaneously appeared in this rough first draft, I researched their names and meanings. Making a list of my characters, their backstories, and attributes was also helpful.

Here’s a look at some of the characters in my crime/mystery novel. It helped to separate them into good and evil when writing their back stories and motivations.

