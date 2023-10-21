Photo by William

In a secluded meadow, a vibrant tapestry of wildflowers danced under the moonlit sky. The wind’s soft whisper carried an eerie melody, sending shivers down my spine. I wisely carried a lantern, held high, its light casting eerie shadows that morphed and shifted.

As I ventured deeper into the meadow, I felt fear soar within me. The vibrant landscape now felt overwhelming, as if unseen eyes watched my every move. My heart pounded in my chest, drowning out the murmurs of reason begging me to turn back.

Suddenly, I froze, as a figure emerged from the shadows. Its eyes, a sickly shade of green, glowed as it advanced towards me. Panicking, I stumbled backward, desperate to escape its nightmarish clutches. But my legs betrayed me, entangling in the tall grass and wildflowers as I fell to the ground. The figure drew closer, its grotesque features contorted into a sinister smile. I heard its hiss, a chilling voice that echoed in my mind.

“You cannot escape the darkness.” Its foul …