Photo by cbdusty

Leaves rustling in the wind, birds chirping in the trees, rain falling, tap, tapping on the ground—all the music of nature, which is fleeting, like a dream that fades away with the morning light.

Nothing in life is permanent. The leaves that dance in the wind will one day wither and fall, the birds that sing in the trees will migrate to warmer lands, and the rain that nurtures the earth will evaporate into the sky.

We humans, find this impermanence both a source of wonder and a source of sadness. We marvel at the beauty of nature, the vibrant colors of the flowers, the majesty of the mountains, and the vastness of the oceans.

We also mourn the loss of what we hold dear, the destruction of forests, the extinction of species, and the changing of seasons.

Yet, even as we mourn losing what was, we must remind ourselves that nature constantly renews itself. New life springs from the ashes of the old, and the cycle of birth and death continues.

Change is inevitable. But it is a…