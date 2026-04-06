Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
2d

I have the flu at this time

Makes it easier to rhyme

And reality fades from view

As the body learns what to do

When consumed by a virus

Rest is better than lust

Trapped in a world of the bed

Hoping to be more than just dead

I dreamed I was magic

Reality is more tragic

Sore throat is throbbing

Head keeps on bobbing

So I stay in bed to

Continue the fantasy, Sue

That magic is me

And magic is what you see

Instead of this sick fool

Who has been schooled

In sinus solutions

And fevered absolutions

Thank you , Caro !

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2 replies by Caro Henry and others
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
2d

Thank you, Keno !

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