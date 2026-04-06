In your poem today, try writing with a breezy, conversational tone, while including at least one thing that could only happen in a dream.

I decided to write my poem as a conversation with a friend, Jay, in a stream of consciousness style.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published so I had this dream last night Jay she was in the kitchen again moving everything good mugs to the back ones I never use to the front and I said what are you doing she said you’re still eating soup out of the pot aren’t you I said yes she said that’s fine I just want you to use the bowls then she was gone and four bowls were on the counter and Jay I woke up and checked I own four bowls I use zero of them a squirrel’s been on the deck every morning drinking from the bird bath on the railing he was there while I had my coffee we looked at each other a long time and I said aren’t you cold and he said aren’t you and I said fair point and he said you know she’s still reorganizing things even now I said what does that mean he took another drink looked at me like I was slow said the bowls obviously Jay it’s April now which means everyone’s posting about cherry blossoms the ones in DC are probably already brown at the edges I didn’t go I keep meaning to go I think I’m a person who keeps meaning to go she came back at the end of the dream just her hand reaching in through the window setting a bowl on the sill and I thought okay alright I’m going to eat out of a bowl today that’s something

Prompt Inspiration

Via NaPoWriMo

This one takes its inspiration from Yentl van Stokkum’s poem, “It’s the Warmest Summer on Record Babe,” which blends casual, almost blasé phrasing with surreal events like getting advice from a bumblebee.

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend