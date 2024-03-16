Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

it is dusk a mesmerizing dance begins a thousand or more strong inkblots against an orange sky weaving intricate patterns in the air they move as one their movements reminiscent of a great wave crashing against the shore they twist, turn with a precision that defies logic as if guided by an invisible hand with an unspoken language united by invIsible threads binding them together moving as one a symphony of feathers, beaks ebbing and flowing wings shimmer in the gloaming creating other-worldly shapes a celestial ballet in the sky as night settles in they disperse in the softened edges leaving me in awe of the beauty and wonder of the divine in nature’s grand dance