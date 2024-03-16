it is dusk
a mesmerizing dance
begins
a thousand or more strong
inkblots against an
orange sky
weaving intricate patterns
in the air
they move as one
their movements
reminiscent of a great wave
crashing against the shore
they twist, turn with a
precision that defies logic
as if guided by an invisible hand
with an unspoken language
united by invIsible threads
binding them together
moving as one
a symphony of feathers, beaks
ebbing and flowing
wings shimmer in the gloaming
creating other-worldly shapes
a celestial ballet in the sky
as night settles in
they disperse in
the softened edges
leaving me in awe of
the beauty and wonder
of the divine in
nature’s grand dance