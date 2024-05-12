On 9 May 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

I am a mother. My love flame burns bright; The words I speak, the tone I use Light her path, her journey through life. I am a mother. From nascent flutters of thought, To the moment I first held her, I swore to protect and nurture. I am a mother. Through sleepless nights, weary days, Sacrificed my own wants, own desires, Ensured her happiness, fulfilled her needs. I am a mother. In her teen years of angst and yearnings, Supportive when emotions heightened, Attentive when winds of change blew fiercely. I am a mother. Torn between desire to protect, need to let go, Reaffirmed her worth, her potential, Encouraged her to embrace her dreams, to fly. I am a mother. There, as she emerged from her chrysalis …