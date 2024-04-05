Meaning of Redemption for a Writer, a Lion, and a Comb
A poem about the power of redemption
This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 5.
Today we’d like you to start by taking a look at Alicia Ostriker’s poem, “The Blessing of the Old Woman, the Tulip, and the Dog.” Now try your hand at writing your own poem about how a pair or trio very different things would perceive of a blessing or, alternatively, how these very different things would think of something else (luck, grief, happiness, etc).
I find redemption every day said the writer— as she crafted narratives, gave voice to complex characters— by weaving my characters’ stories with my own, healing my old wounds. I found redemption said the lion— mouth open in a yawn, golden mane shimmering in the sun— by becoming a guardian of the wild, protecting the fragile balance of nature. I seek redemption, said the old comb— as it lay forgotten on the chest of drawers— by bringing order to chaos, restori…