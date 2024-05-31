Life is bristling with thorns, and I know no other remedy than to cultivate one's garden.—Voltaire

Hello friends!

It’s the last day of May and time for another update on my writing progress. Before I get to that, I’d like to tell you a little about what I’ve been reading and thinking.

As the warmth of spring enveloped the air, I found myself drawn to the garden. It was a familiar routine, something I never missed doing each year. This year was different. Because of unexpected events, I began my gardening later than I had hoped.

As I dug into the earth with my garden trowel, I recalled the words of Oliver Sacks, a brilliant mind who had eloquently written about the significance of gardens in our lives. In his short essay titled “Why We Need Gardens,” found in Everything in Its Place: First Loves and Last Tales, he explored the profound impact that these green spaces have on our well-being.

“Within the garden, time becomes suspended,” Sacks had written. “The rhythm of nature’s cycles, the growth and decay, the seasons shifting seamlessly, all create a sense of timelessness. In this sanctuary, we are reminded of the beauty and fragility of life.”

Each stroke of my garden trowel deepened my connection to Sacks’ words. Through gardening, I witness the rhythmic cycles of life and the constant regeneration of nature. Despite starting late, I knew the garden would provide its gifts, and unfold its wonders in due time.

Sacks had mused about the therapeutic nature of gardens, noting how they can heal both body and soul. “The act of tending to plants, nurturing their growth, is a form of meditation,” he had remarked. “It brings us back to the present moment, grounding us in the here and now.”

As I planted seeds and tended to the soil, I could feel the weight of the world lifting from my shoulders. Worries and anxieties vanished, replaced by calm and purpose. In the garden, I found solace, a respite from the chaos of everyday life.

Sacks delved into the sensory experiences of gardens in his essay. The vibrant colors, fragrant blooms, and rustling leaves formed a sensory symphony. The beauty of the garden engulfed me, with Sacks’ words resonating in my thoughts.

“Gardens awaken our senses,” he had written. “They ignite our imagination and inspire creativity. They invite us to explore, to discover the wonders that lie within their boundaries.”

I wandered through the garden, enchanted by the fragile flowers, intricate fern patterns, and elegant cabbage white butterflies as they flitted among the cat mint, purple salvia, and blue lupines. Each passing moment reminded me of the extraordinary world beyond my front door.