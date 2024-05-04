Art by AI Arta

Zora was a restless soul, always in search of something she couldn't quite define. She tried everything from religion to meditation to therapy, but nothing worked. Her search for answers only intensified her feeling of being lost.

It was only when she hit rock bottom that peace found her. After a painful breakup had shattered her world, she spent days crying in her room, trying to make sense of it all. No matter how hard she tried, she couldn’t shake off the feeling of emptiness.

One day, she walked in the woods behind her house. The air was crisp, and the leaves were changing colors. As Zora walked, her thoughts roamed as she tried to clear her mind of all the negativity weighing her down.

A rustling in the bushes caught her by surprise. Her heart rate quickened as she prepared herself for the worst. A deer emerged from the woods and gazed at her with fearless brown eyes. Zora froze, not wanting to scare it away.

They gazed at each other. Then, the deer took a step forward,…