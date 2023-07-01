Photo by Mishal Ibrahim on Unsplash

Waves crashed on the overcrowded boat, spraying desperate passengers. The sun beat down on their backs, making their skin blister and burn. Their days-long sea journey left them without food, water, and hope.

Mothers and fathers held their crying babies, trying to shield them from the elements. They bailed water out of the boat, hoping to keep it from sinking. But it was no use. The boat was taking on water faster than they could bail it out.

One woman, her face lined with worry and fear, leaned over the side of the boat, trying to scoop up water to give to her parched children. She screamed in anguish, tears streaming down her face as she gazed at the sky.

“Please, God, help us! Save my babies!”

Her husband put a hand on her shoulder, trying to comfort her.

“We’ll make it. We’ll make it to Greece, and then we’ll be safe.” He knew it was a dream.

But even as he spoke, the boat lurched and tilted, and the passengers screamed in terror as it sank. Mothers an…