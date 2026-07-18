Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
1d

I love that you kept the mystery part alive in a different way.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
Sharon Hudson's avatar
Sharon Hudson
1d

You might be surprised by the number of adults who face this revelation, almost too late, sometimes way too late. A painful, yet "Beauty-full" story, Caro.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture