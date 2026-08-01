Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
20h

Trees were big deals in our young lives.

I hugged my favorite oak before we moved , so a tree hugger from way back . Enjoyed this article !

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