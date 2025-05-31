Photo by Caro Henry

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In a room hushed by shadows, I hold a hand, worn and fragile, a heartbeat like a fading echo, each breath a delicate promise that hangs heavy in air laced with unspoken goodbyes. Morning rain has washed away yesterday's sorrows, leaving a world alive; each droplet a tiny jewel caught in sunlight, raindrops glistening on petals, transforming mundane into magic. Stepping outside, I inhale freshness, an invitation from nature: sky still weeping, clouds retreating— reluctant guests, now making haste in their escape, sunlight cascading, a warm embrace upon my skin. Leaves shake with delight, a prism of colors, each glint a moment of joy, resonating deep within, reminding me of life, of warmth, of love, woven through tender memories. In this sanctuary, breath flows easier, each pulse of light a reminder of beauty amidst pain, and though hearts may ache, nature sings, offering solace in fragile, yet vibrant, existence.

Author's Note

This poem came to me one morning a month or so ago after a gentle rain; I’d just made my mother-in-law, who was bravely fighting cancer, a small bowl of oatmeal with blueberries. It warmed our hearts to see her enjoying small bites of food. We found comfort in her routine of eating oatmeal, a sign that she might be with us longer.

Doctors diagnosed her with metastatic cancer in January, and honestly, it shocked all of us—none of us were ready for that news. Even when she became bedridden in March, it was easy to believe she could overcome it. She was so eager to make it to the family reunion in June; her determination to walk again was truly inspiring. Unfortunately, a few setbacks kept getting in her way and made it hard for her to continue with physical therapy. Although the sessions were tough and felt like torture, I admired her strength. Though she never walked again, her spirit remained strong and bright. I do miss her!

Upcoming…

Flash fiction about a child’s love: Darling Child, 7 June 2025

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend