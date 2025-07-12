Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sometimes, in those quiet moments when her mind wanders, the lavender scent hits her— not just a smell, but a wave that carries all that heavy past with it. Every time she breathes it in, it's like being hugged by memories of her mom, who seemed to carry summer with her everywhere. That fragrance wasn't just perfume; it was woven right into her clothes (she'd tuck those little lavender sprigs away so carefully, like she was hiding treasures against time itself). And, those afternoons. Sunlight pouring through the windows while her mother hummed— not singing exactly, simply a melody that seemed to float around and mix with the lavender smell. It was this invisible thing that wrapped around her heart. Those moments were so warm. The kind that made even the coldest, rainiest days feel safe somehow. But now when that lavender drifts by, it's got this edge to it. Sweet but painful— reminding her of goodbyes. Her mother's hands that used to be so capable, getting fragile like those dried-up petals. The scent's almost like a ghost now, haunting rooms that used to overflow with laughter. When she shuts her eyes and takes a deep breath, that fragrance surrounds her— comforting and stinging all at once. It's love that's gone but... oh, every breath is also celebrating what they had. A tribute to this incredible woman who brought such grace to everything. Her spirit's forever tangled up with lavender now.

Author's Note

Today, we celebrate the life of my mother-in-law with a memorial service and other activities, including scattering her ashes.

On this day, I also celebrate my mother—her kindness, gentleness, and grace. I wrote this poem because some months ago, I got a sample pillow fragrance from a company. The fragrance had just the slightest hint of lavender. That night, I sprayed a small amount on my pillow, and immediately the faint lavender scent enveloped me in the “essence of Mom.” It was the best sleep I had in weeks!

Upcoming…

July’s writing prompt: One Hundred-Word Wonders, 16 July 2025 For those who want a head start, this month’s prompt is COMA. Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the prompt. Pieces should be exactly 100 words, no more or less. The 100-word count does not include the title. Hold your piece until the 16th!

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend