Today, we’d like you to write your own poem that muses on love, but isn’t a traditional love poem in the sense of expressing love between romantic partners.

My musing on love, in all its forms, and the persistent human impulse to turn outward toward others.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What are you measuring when you say love— the gap, or the years that made the gap feel natural? A neighbor I don't know well brought a casserole to my door after my mother-in-law died. Why did she? Agape, maybe. Or just a neighbor with extra. Eros isn’t only heat. It’s the poem that gets into you like grit in a shoe, something you keep feeling until you stop and look. Philia. Friend who shows Tuesday when nobody scheduled it. Dog at the door. A letter that arrives as if it knew. You keep turning toward people and pets, can’t quite stop. Is that love, or the way longing moves— always outward, looking for something to land on?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Prompt Inspiration

Via NaPoWriMo

K. Siva Reddy’s poem, “A Love Song Between Two Generations,” weaves together repetitions, questions, and unexpected similes with plain language. The overall effect is both intimate and emotional, producing a long-form meditation on what love is, what it means, and how it acts.

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