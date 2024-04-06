This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 6.
Today’s we’d like to challenge you to write a poem rooted in “weird wisdom,” by which we mean something objectively odd that someone told you once, and that has stuck with you ever since. Need an example? Check out Naomi Shihab Nye’s poem “Making a Fist.”
In the depths of despair, When the walls closed in, And homelessness beckoned me, Did I utter it in sorrow's embrace? When love turned to dust, And my heart lay shattered, With a child in my arms, Did I whisper it through tears? When my friend ventured afar, To distant lands And foreign shores, Did I murmur it longing for his safe return? And when he returned, And love bloomed Like a vibrant flower, Did I breathe it with joy? A thousand times and more I say, “knock on wood,” …