This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 6.

Today’s we’d like to challenge you to write a poem rooted in “weird wisdom,” by which we mean something objectively odd that someone told you once, and that has stuck with you ever since. Need an example? Check out Naomi Shihab Nye’s poem “Making a Fist.”