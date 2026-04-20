For today, try writing your own poem that uses an animal that shows up in myths and legends as a metaphor for some aspect of a contemporary person’s life. Include one spoken phrase.

I chose to write about the kitsune (Japanese shapeshifting fox) as “an animal that shows up in myths and legends…” I did think about the usual suspects, a dragon, a unicorn, or an owl, but wanted something a little more exotic. Plus, I have foxes on the brain as we have a fox family with at least one kit in our woods.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She moves the way a fox moves at dusk, through yards that belong to other people, one ear tipped toward whatever comes next, carrying that old kitsune talent for finding the seam between what’s offered and what’s kept, her whole body adjusting to the gap before she’s even through it, which isn’t myth exactly, just the thing you learn when staying too long in any one shape costs you something you can’t name and can’t afford to lose, and if she laughed when she said I’ve never been where I was expected , that wasn’t deflection but the straightest thing she’d told you all evening, the way a fox, crossing a road at night, owns every inch of its own crossing, before the dark takes it back, before you remember it was there at all—leaving you with a warm place on the ground and the long diminishing sound of gone.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Prompt Inspiration

Via NaPoWriMo

Start by reading the poem below, written by Carl Phillips:

Black Swan on Water



Seen this way,

through that lens where need

and wanting swim at random



toward each other, away again, and

now and then together, he moves less like

a swan—black, or otherwise—than like any



man for whom sex is, or has at last become,

an added sense by which to pass ungently but more

entirely across a life where, in between the silences,



he leaves what little he’s got to show for himself

behind him in braids of water, green-to-blue wake of

Please and Don’t hurt me and You can see I’m hurt, already.

You may not realize it at first, but the poem is a single sentence! The three-line stanzas mimic the “braids in water” in the penultimate line, and the way the lines get longer and longer also makes the poem as a whole look a bit like the widening wake that a swan leaves as it swims.

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