Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Fresh water in his bowls. He drinks from the left side of the bowl in the kitchen, like something’s written there. Feed him around eight. If you’re late, he’ll sit at the kitchen counter and look through you, not at you. Dry food in the silver bowl. You’ll think the white one is the same. He’ll tell you otherwise. When he goes missing, look under the bed in the purple room. He stays there until the house feels right again. He’ll sleep at the end of the bed. Let him. He wants the weight of someone sleeping near. You can go to him. You can wait. Sit in the same room, read. He’ll come when he’s ready. Call me if he won’t eat, two days running. Otherwise, trust yourself. You’ve known him almost as long as I have. We’ll be in a walled city of towers we first climbed twenty years ago, still counting each other’s steps. Think of us there. More likely, though, Jake will keep you too busy. He knows how to need.