Photo by Julia

With a full heart, I tell you of the passing of a dear friend’s father and my friend, Herb Horowitz, PhD. A clinical psychologist, a beloved father, and a cherished friend, Herb touched the lives of many with his profound insights and gentle demeanor. His passing on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will forever live on.

Herb was not just a clinical psychologist; he was a beacon of wisdom and compassion. Through his work, he offered comfort and guidance to countless individuals grappling with the complexities of the human mind. His ability to listen, understand, and provide support was unparalleled. Herb’s unique way made you feel seen, heard, and comforted by his words.

Herb’s impact extended far beyond the confines of his office. He served as a friend, confidant, and inspiration to many. His presence reminded us to live with intention, question everything, and find meaning in adversity. Herb made me think about life and death in profoun…