Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Kolke's avatar
Mark Kolke
1d

WOW WOW WOW ... who knew? I knew, as I'm sure all your readers know - your writing power isn't literary skill; it's pouring your emotion onto a page and finger-painting it into prose. This is a powerful read - anyone can see that. But it's more - maybe something most writers dream of; it's a drilled-down peek inside you to see where your guts live, and twist and turn - to see that, on a page, in untangled words, it's spread like butter on freshly sliced hot bread. It's salt in a wound - sharp, arousing, and it doesn't have to ask for attention - the reader's eyes demand it. Great writing pulls the reader in, to stand in your shoes, without asking for it ... And this, without doubt, is great writing. WOW WOW WOW

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture