I intended to post some flash fiction, but felt it was important to address the difficulties immigrants face in the U.S. The threat of arbitrary deportation to harsh foreign prisons is alarming for immigrants, including student visa and green card holders. My poem captures the essence of resilience amid turmoil. It reflects on the dreams and struggles of generations who dared to imagine a life beyond their limitations, juxtaposed with the lurking fear of oppression and separation. The subsequent essay explores the contrast between the longing for belonging and the fear of deportation. It reminds us of our shared humanity and highlights the need for compassion and dignity for immigrants and refugees striving for a better life.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dreams unfold, carried by those who dared to rise, facing the world’s heavy hand. Their laughter fills the air, stretching across time, full of strength and yearning. Beneath calm waters, storms gather, fear’s soldiers move with empty eyes, darkness swallowing light, ready to break fragile ties of belonging, to scatter vibrant pieces of self. In this delicate place, families hold tight to hope, reaching across gaps filled with doubt; where once joy sparkled in the air, now silence lingers, a sharp reminder of happiness lost. Children, once bursting with dreams, now carry the weight of absence, their toys left behind in quiet corners, laughter fading into distant echoes, each moment a battle against the pull, the harsh grasp of a world unkind. Yet hearts keep beating strong, defiance woven deep inside, each tear watering roots below, each bond forged in hardship grows stronger— a soft fight against the storm— as love, like a light, shows the way. Let them come with cold intent, for in the deepest pain, hope’s flame will burn bright, and while hearts still beat, dreams will survive, proof of a spirit that won’t break.

DREAMS ARE DELICATE yet powerful threads that weave our past and present together. They sway like the branches of a sturdy old oak tree, with roots buried deep in the soil of our memories. These hopes carry the legacy of those who came before us, echoing their joys and challenges as they dared to envision a life beyond their limits.

My adventure began in a sunlit place that felt hopeless to me. So, I left on an adventure. As a young idealist, I clung tightly to my dreams, saying goodbye to the familiar sights of home—colorful streets filled with laughter, the melodic sound of patois, and lively gatherings filled with reggae, soca, and steelpan music. Those warm memories now live in my heart. Even though I faced doubts on my journey to this new country, I also held onto hope for a future where my dreams could thrive.

When I arrived, I found a world bursting with opportunities but also encountered significant challenges. Many people, like me, seeking better lives for ourselves and our families, often face prejudices simply because we’re immigrants.

A college professor once wondered aloud why I would want to enroll in a Shakespeare class. I’ve lost job opportunities because unimaginative people couldn’t believe that a Caribbean woman would be qualified for certain positions. This brutal reality sometimes overshadowed my bright hopes and dreams. But I persevered and can only thank those who gave me the chance to shine (I’m looking at you, Jack, and you, Steve).

Yet, even in my happiest moments, that little fear still lingers.

I worry that one day, the goons will come for me and others, taking us away from our loved ones just because we’re different. Perhaps it’s because we weren’t born in the U.S., have an accent, hold differing views, or come from an unacceptable country. Maybe it's not any one of those things but all taken together.

Imagine the heartbreak—a family torn apart, desperately clinging to their dreams while agents sweep in like a storm, shattering their hopes. Where laughter once filled the air, only cries of despair remain.

We don’t have to imagine it. It is happening right now! We hear their stories almost every day.

People like Fabian Schmidt, a US green card holder originally from Germany. He was here legally and returning from visiting Luxembourg. At Boston Logan International Airport, upon attempting reentry, officials detained, interrogated, and took Fabian Schmidt to a detention center. His mother hasn’t heard from him since March 11.

Then, there is Rumeysa Ozturk. She is a Turkish national enrolled in a PhD program at Tufts University on a valid F-1 visa, which allows international students to pursue full-time academic studies. Ozturk has been studying in the US since 2018. Her brother said she won a Fulbright scholarship, completed her master’s degree at Columbia University, and then started her doctorate at Tufts University in Boston.

Immigration officers arrested and physically restrained her near her apartment, close to Tufts University’s Somerville campus. Her alleged crime was co-writing a pro Palestinian article for the school newspaper.

Now, she is being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a news report, on Friday, March 28, a federal judge in Boston issued an order to prevent Ozturk from being deported.

Also, did you hear? ICE held a Canadian woman for a fortnight. Jasmine Mooney, applied for a NAFTA work visa. In an article for The Guardian, she wrote:

There was no explanation, no warning. One minute, I was in an immigration office talking to an officer about my work visa, which had been approved months before and allowed me, a Canadian, to work in the US. The next, I was told to put my hands against the wall, and patted down like a criminal before being sent to an Ice detention center without the chance to talk to a lawyer.

These stories and many more emphasize the harsh realities of an unfair system. A system where assumptions based on rhetoric vilify the unknown, erode our dignity and reduce us to mere political pawns.

It’s time to act.

What can you do, you ask?

Resist the voices that spread fear and division.

Do not allow dehumanizing language to obscure the valuable contributions immigrants make to society.

Celebrate what unites us as we reflect on our dreams.

Connect our stories, honoring the past while embracing the potential of the future.

Appreciate the beauty of our cultural diversity and the energy created by uplifting each other’s aspirations.

Speak out for our immigrant communities on social media and in discussions with family and friends.

Despite the challenges, the dreams of immigrants shine brightly. Within every story, we see an unbreakable spirit. These dreams aren’t just individual; they connect us as humans, reminding us that many descend from brave individuals who escaped hardship or persecution. Immigrant journeys go beyond simple survival stories; they celebrate hope and reflect humanity’s courageous spirit, even amid immense challenges.

In the end, through our shared dreams, we will find the strength to build a brighter tomorrow, ensuring that no one has to live in fear of being separated from their loved ones just for daring to dream.

