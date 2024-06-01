A healing collective

In the dimly lit room, shadows gather, whispering tales of pain and torment. Bruised hearts and fractured souls find solace here, sharing their stories of abuse. Together, they weave a tapestry of resilience, vowing to break free from the chains that bind them, igniting a spark of hope in the darkness. As the voices intertwine, a collective strength emerges, empowering each survivor to reclaim their worth. This sacred space becomes a symbol of unity, reminding them they are not alone. Their wounds may run deep, but their resilience runs deeper, fueling a movement towards healing and liberation.

2024 Copyright Caro Henry

Photo by henjon