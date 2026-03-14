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Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Love breaks like a wave that pulls away, s o f t and …s …l …o …w, leaving behind a hollow where warmth once lived. Oh love, you were bright once, not a flame, just light that got into rooms I’d stopped noticing, gave mornings something to push against, a p . u . l . s . e under skin, a pull through days that made no sound. If you come back it can’t be with memory alone, or promises stretched thin from sitting in a drawer. Come back with something real. Hands that hold without needing to own. Words that don’t already know how they end. And only come back if you can stand what’s left here, not ruins exactly, just the weight of a place that still remembers you, cinders that want warmth, not another fire that burns because it can. I’m still here holding the shape of where you were. It aches. Not dramatically; more like a bruise you forget about until you press it. Maybe love doesn’t leave. Maybe it just gets quiet, finds a corner, waits to see if you’ll learn how to come back right.

Author’s Note

“Heartbreaks” started with the idea that love isn’t only what happens between two people—it’s also what you feel for a country. And when a country begins shifting in ways that undercut what it was supposed to stand for, that feels like heartbreak too. The connection you believed in starts to give, slowly, and not without pain.

The poem tries to hold that slow unraveling. A love for a country doesn’t usually shatter with a single loud moment. It cracks quietly, through small changes that stack up until something is missing and you can’t ignore it anymore. What does it mean to stay connected to that? To stay engaged, to keep hoping, to ask that love be met with care even when no clear way forward shows itself?

What I kept coming back to was the space left behind. Not wreckage, exactly just the shape of something that was there and isn’t now. The poem sits in that space and asks what love, of any kind, actually requires: showing up with intention, grieving honestly, holding hope without pretending the hard things aren’t real.

So yes, this is about loss. But it’s also about the chance of something returning, if it comes back the right way.

Upcoming…

March’s writing prompt: One Hundred-Word Wonders, 18 March 2026 This year, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. For those who want a head start, this month’s prompt is: SOME LIKE IT HOT; DO THE RIGHT THING. Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the entire prompt (the two movie titles) or focusing on one of the two. Pieces should be exactly 100 words, no more or less. The 100-word count does not include the title. Hold your piece until the 18th!

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