Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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M J's avatar
M J
3d

So beautifully written and so true.

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1 reply by Caro Henry
Mark Kolke's avatar
Mark Kolke
4d

Great pouring of feeling on the page ... and while your explanation goes to a 'state of mind', what you paint in the poem is, methinks, a portrait of feelings and the remnants of a volcano crater aching for a repeat of the heat and passion without the explosion part. Love, as we are all too often reminded, is an action word and a giving verb ... of what we give, what we do and how we ache when it's not reciprocated. Give, do, flourish, spread, and do and give some more. Most of the energy we spend in life is that of giving love to those who don't notice or don't reciprocate, or at least not in the form we wish. All of that is a better form or burning and being consumed of/by love than the plight of those who have nobody to give it to. Cheers, M

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