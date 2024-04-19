This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 19:
Finally, here’s our prompt – optional, as always! This one comes to us from Moist Poetry Journal, which posted this prompt by K-Ming Chang a while back:
What are you haunted by, or what haunts you? Write a poem responding to this question. Then change the word haunt to hunt.
The phantom stalks
In my mind’s deep recesses
A twisted reflection of halcyon days
From the depths of my subconscious
I am hunted by a ghostly specter
A former classmate once full of life
Who met a tragic end in a crash
His body nearly rend
Nights are cruelest when darkness
Descends like a suffocating shroud
I sense his presence in the wind as
It seeps in around my window’s edges
My heart pounds as I catch glimpses
His vacant eyes his still cruel smile
Hear echoes of his voice beseeching release
From eternal torment a plea for mercy
