This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 28:
… our optional prompt for the day asks you to try your hand at writing a sijo. This is a traditional Korean verse form. A sijo has three lines of 14-16 syllables. The first line introduces the poem’s theme, the second discusses it, and the third line, which is divided into two sentences or clauses, ends the poem – usually with some kind of twist or surprise.
Phantom whispers in the night, echoes of the raven’s call, Evil deeds, the unkind past, tormenting him, no peace to find. In the glass, his image fades, as hellhound Cerberus appears.