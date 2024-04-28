This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 28:

… our optional prompt for the day asks you to try your hand at writing a sijo. This is a traditional Korean verse form. A sijo has three lines of 14-16 syllables. The first line introduces the poem’s theme, the second discusses it, and the third line, which is divided into two sentences or clauses, ends the poem – usually with some kind of twist or surprise.