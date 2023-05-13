Some years ago I discovered a clearing in the woods behind our house. The tall oaks formed almost a perfect circle around a large bare spot. I had walked back there on the anniversary of my mother’s death, still grieving.

I decided then to plant a garden, one I knew she would love if she were alive to see it.

Arbor at the top of the path leading to the garden in the woods | Photo by Caro Henry

My husband and I surrounded the bare area with logs cut from fallen trees. I did my research and found that I not only needed shade plants but that they also should be deer resistant. So that fall I planted groups of daffodils, ferns, lenten roses, and astilbes.