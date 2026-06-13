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MOTE

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This morning The sun Streamed, poured In through My window Almost like Something alive And liquid And golden With motes Of dust Flying, startled Swimming on The beams Going nowhere My eyes Suddenly watering An eyelash I thought But no Eyelashes were Lost amongst The tears Making tracks My cheeks Wet, remembering Her voice Explaining words Like mote “Small particles Of dust,” She said As my Small hands Tried capturing The fairies That danced And shimmered When I reached

My mother taught me words the way some people hand you something fragile—carefully, watching your face. I was small when she explained what a mote was, and I immediately forgot the definition and remembered the fairies. Years after she died, morning light came through a window and I stood there longer than I meant to. The poem wrote itself out of that standing still.

MID-SENTENCE

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She laughed mid-story, every time, just before the moral came. Animals knew things. People stumbled. The pig outsmarted the neighbor. The dog had opinions. She delivered the ending straight-faced and we were useless. She believed she was going somewhere and she went without argument, the way she told a story, building toward what she already knew. Her ashes found the sea. Some of her is Cayman water now, some is weather, some is something I breathe in when I tell the same story and hear her voice finishing the sentence.

My mother died on June 11, and every year the date finds me. She was a storyteller in the oral tradition: animals with opinions, neighbors who stumbled, punchlines she delivered straight-faced while we fell apart.

She believed she was going somewhere and she went without argument, the way she did most things. Her ashes are in the sea off the Cayman Islands, where she was raised and where she always called home.

I didn’t expect to keep hearing her. But I’ll be telling a story and her voice comes in at the end, finishing it.

I’ve stopped being surprised.

Love and miss you, Mommy!

Upcoming…

June’s writing prompt: One Hundred-Word Wonders, 17 June 2026 This year, every prompt will come directly from movie titles. For those who want a head start, this month’s prompt is: MISERY. Write in exactly 100 words, a story, poem, or creative non-fiction in any genre, using the prompt. Pieces should be exactly 100 words, no more or less. The 100-word count does not include the title. Hold your piece until the 17th!

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